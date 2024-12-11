A Crucial Reopening: Haiti's Airport Revival Amidst Turmoil

In a significant development for Haiti, the capital's international airport has reopened after being closed for a month due to escalating gang violence. The government lauded the reopening as a 'turning point' for the nation's economy, despite ongoing security challenges.

The announcement was made by Haiti's aviation authority, though the resumption of commercial flights remains uncertain with a U.S. ban still in place until at least Thursday. Critics point out that the fundamental issues of security have not been resolved, with the airport only partially operational.

In conjunction with the airport reopening, Doctors Without Borders has restarted some medical services in the area, having suspended them in November amid violent clashes. Additional security measures, including increased patrols and checkpoints around the airport, have been introduced, coordinated with national and international forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)