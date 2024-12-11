Left Menu

India-UAE Deepen Strategic Ties Amid Expanding Trade Relations

India and the UAE are set to review their strategic partnership with wide-ranging talks. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet UAE's Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss expansion in trade, investment, and other areas. Bilateral trade surged post the 2022 CEPA agreement, reaching USD 85 billion in 2022-23.

In a move to enhance their strategic partnership, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will engage in comprehensive talks. India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is set to meet with UAE's Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for discussions on bilateral ties.

The three-day visit by Al Nahyan aims to explore further expansion in areas such as trade and investment. He will also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The dialogue follows the 2015 elevation of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Bilateral trade has significantly increased due to the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with trade volumes hitting USD 85 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal year. The UAE remains a leading foreign investor in India, solidifying the strategic partnership between the two nations.

