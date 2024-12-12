Left Menu

Reviving India's Infrastructure: A $2.2 Trillion Venture by 2030

India needs a $2.2 trillion investment in infrastructure to become a $7 trillion economy by 2030, as per Knight Frank India. Private sector participation is crucial, but hindered by bottlenecks. Increasing private investments could balance fiscal deficits and spur sustainable growth.

India is poised for significant economic growth, needing an investment of $2.2 trillion in infrastructure to achieve a $7 trillion economy by 2030. Knight Frank India's report highlights the urgency of this investment to sustain the country's expanding GDP.

To reach this economic milestone, India's GDP must grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 10.1% from 2024 to 2030. However, private sector involvement is crucial, the report emphasized, calling for radical reforms to encourage private investments in infrastructure.

Knight Frank pointed out that the recent shift towards government-led infrastructure investments has exacerbated fiscal deficits. Improving private participation could help maintain fiscal health, allowing the government to allocate resources to other areas like public healthcare and education, helping stabilize long-term economic growth.

