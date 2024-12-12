Left Menu

National Highway 37 in Assam to be Completed by February 2025

Nitin Gadkari promised Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi that the Jorhat-Jhanji stretch of National Highway 37 in Assam will be completed by February 2025, providing relief from delays, traffic jams, and accidents.

Updated: 12-12-2024 13:03 IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari assured Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi that work on the Jorhat-Jhanji section of National Highway 37 in Assam will be finalized by February 2025. This commitment was made during the Lok Sabha's Question Hour in response to Gogoi's inquiry.

Gogoi, advocating for swift completion of the highway, highlighted the significant inconvenience caused by its delay and poor condition. He has actively engaged with Gadkari, both through meetings and written appeals, to expedite the process.

The construction has faced years of delay, with issues including frequent accidents and extended traffic jams. Consequently, this assurance from the minister marks a pivotal step in resolving longstanding transportation challenges in the region.

