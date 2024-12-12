National Highway 37 in Assam to be Completed by February 2025
Nitin Gadkari promised Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi that the Jorhat-Jhanji stretch of National Highway 37 in Assam will be completed by February 2025, providing relief from delays, traffic jams, and accidents.
- Country:
- India
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari assured Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi that work on the Jorhat-Jhanji section of National Highway 37 in Assam will be finalized by February 2025. This commitment was made during the Lok Sabha's Question Hour in response to Gogoi's inquiry.
Gogoi, advocating for swift completion of the highway, highlighted the significant inconvenience caused by its delay and poor condition. He has actively engaged with Gadkari, both through meetings and written appeals, to expedite the process.
The construction has faced years of delay, with issues including frequent accidents and extended traffic jams. Consequently, this assurance from the minister marks a pivotal step in resolving longstanding transportation challenges in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Panduit Corp. Expands Infrastructure with New Monterrey Facility
Africa Must Overcome Infrastructure Challenges to Harness Benefits of AI, Says Expert at 2024 African Economic Conference
Bridging Cities: The Future of Interconnectivity Unveiled at Transportation Forum
West Bengal's Road to Progress: Massive Infrastructure Overhaul
Maharashtra Allocates Over Rs 179 Crore to Modernize Court Infrastructure