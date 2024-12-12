Celebrating Compassion: Dr. Dinesh Shahra Launches 'Dalai Lama's Secret to Happiness'

In a momentous celebration of Tibetan culture and spiritual teachings, Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a prominent philanthropist and author, officially launched his latest book, 'Dalai Lama's Secret to Happiness', at the renowned Library of Tibetan Works & Archives in Dharamshala.

The event, which attracted scholars and dignitaries, was highlighted by cultural performances paying homage to Tibetan traditions. Dr. Shahra's initiative was lauded for its dedication to sharing the profound insights of His Holiness the Dalai Lama on a global scale. All proceeds from the book's sale will be donated to the library, underscoring the institution's vital role in preserving Tibetan heritage.

In a significant personal encounter, Dr. Shahra met with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, offering him a copy of the book. The Dalai Lama expressed gratitude, applauding Dr. Shahra's efforts to promote messages of compassion, joy, and universal love. This book launch stands as a testament to Dr. Shahra's commitment to cultural preservation and the spread of peace and happiness worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)