Galgotias University Fosters Innovation: Scholarships and Hackathon Boost Youth Engagement

Galgotias University announced a 50% scholarship for Jammu & Kashmir students at the Smart India Hackathon. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha commended India's innovation strides and urged youth to convert ideas into social and economic advancements, emphasizing Industry 4.0 and sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttar Pradesh | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:36 IST
Chancellor Suneel Galgotia and Dr. Dhruv Galgotia present a memento to Manoj Sinha, LG J&K.. Image Credit: ANI
Galgotias University, located in Uttar Pradesh, India, is making headlines with its announcement of a 50% scholarship for students from Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative was unveiled during the prestigious Smart India Hackathon, where Chancellor Suneel Galgotia and Dr. Dhruv Galgotia presented a momento to Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor.

In his keynote speech, Sinha highlighted the significance of the event as a groundbreaking platform to merge educational institutions with industry leaders. He praised the Indian government's role in fostering a climate of innovation and encouraged the youth to transform their creative ideas into socially useful and economically viable applications.

As India continues its journey to become a global leader in technological advancements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sinha underscored the importance of sustainable innovations. He emphasized the role of Industry 4.0 technologies and the need for young innovators to focus on areas like e-governance, agriculture, and precision tools to tackle pressing societal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

