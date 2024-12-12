Left Menu

RMZ Group and CPPIB Embark on USD 750 Million Mumbai Commercial Project

RMZ Group and CPPIB are investing USD 750 million in a commercial project in Mumbai. The 'RMZ Nexus' at Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road will cover 3.74 million square feet across six towers. This strategic move aims to meet office space demand and enhance RMZ's portfolio expansion in strategic markets.

Bengaluru-based RMZ Group and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) have announced a substantial investment of USD 750 million to construct a commercial development in Mumbai. The project is aimed at extending their business presence, spurred by a robust demand for office spaces.

Strategically named 'RMZ Nexus,' the development will be positioned at the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, integrating the western and eastern express highways. The venture will occupy 3.74 million square feet and unfold over six towers on a 10.94-acre land, slated for completion by 2027.

CEO Thirumal Govindraj of RMZ Office & RMZ NXT highlighted the project as more than mere office space, describing it as a shift in workplace paradigms by fostering ecosystems of innovation and collaboration. RMZ Group continues to diversify its investments across multiple sectors, opening avenues for broader market penetration.

