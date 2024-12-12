Sky-High Snacks: The Pricey Plight of Airport Passengers

A recent survey by LocalCircles highlights the excessive pricing of food and beverages at airports across India. Passengers report paying 100-200% more than at restaurants, organized retail, and railway stations, with costs sometimes reaching more than double.

Over 28,000 airline passengers from 309 districts participated, with 43% from Tier-I cities, illustrating widespread concern over these high prices. Examples include samosas or patties costing over Rs 200, and beverages exceeding Rs 300, significantly more than at shopping malls or railway stations.

With many travelers on low-cost carriers, the demand for affordable airport food grows. LocalCircles advocates for lower prices, urging vendors to operate with higher volumes and lower costs to align with the government's goal of accessible air travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)