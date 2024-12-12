Kolkata Metro Revises East-West Services Amid Construction Efforts
Kolkata Metro has announced changes to the East-West Metro services on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch due to ongoing construction work. From December 14, the number of services will be reduced from 150 to 114 on weekdays. Peak and non-peak intervals have been redefined.
Kolkata Metro has announced a temporary overhaul of its East-West Metro services along the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch due to ongoing construction efforts. As stated by the Kolkata Metro, adjustments will commence on December 14, affecting weekday operations significantly.
Starting Saturday, a total of 114 services will operate instead of the typical 150 from Monday through Saturday, as construction is underway by the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL). Notably, services in the east-bound tunnel between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations will remain untouched.
During peak hours, which fall between 9 -11 am and 5-8 pm, east-bound services will run every 20 minutes. In contrast, during non-peak hours, services will occur every 24 minutes. In the west-bound tunnel, services during peak hours from Howrah Maidan to Mahakaran will adhere to a 20-minute interval, with no west-bound services during non-peak hours. Sunday schedules will not be affected.
