Whitestone Elevates Manali's Hospitality Landscape with New Luxury Resort

Whitestone inn and suites has unveiled its latest luxury offering, a new 4-star resort in the scenic town of Manali, set to provide unmatched opulence and comfort.

The resort features 45 rooms equipped with centralized heating, offering panoramic views of the snow-capped Himalayas and lush valleys, promising a tranquil stay.

Guests will enjoy a multi-cuisine restaurant, business facilities, a games area, and a coffee shop, all of which underscore Whitestone's commitment to exceptional hospitality.

