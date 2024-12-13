Left Menu

Tata Sons and Maharashtra Government: Paving the Path to a $1 Trillion Economy

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to discuss accelerating the state's growth towards a $1 trillion economy. This meeting underscored the collaboration with the Maharashtra Economic Advisory Council, emphasizing the BJP's recent electoral triumph in the Assembly elections with the Mahayuti alliance.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran held a productive meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the CM's Mumbai residence, signaling a promising collaboration with the state government. Chandrasekaran commended Fadnavis and voiced optimism in fostering a sustainable, long-term partnership.

In a post shared on X, Chief Minister Fadnavis outlined discussions on strategies to accelerate Maharashtra's economic development. As the state's Economic Advisory Council Chairman, Chandrasekaran, along with 20 top CEOs, submitted a report last year that will be pivotal in the state's ambitious target to achieve a $1 trillion economy.

Following his recent oath of office for a third tenure, Fadnavis leads a new government alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, capturing 235 seats. This marked a notable achievement for the BJP, which claimed 132 seats, as the single-largest party. Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party also recorded significant gains with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition experienced a setback, as Congress managed only 16 seats. Its ally Shiv Sena (UBT) gained 20 seats, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) garnered a mere 10 seats, underlining the shifting political dynamics in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

