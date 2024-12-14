Ira Bindra Joins Reliance as Group President to Lead HR Transformation

Mukesh Ambani, the wealthiest Asian and Reliance Industries' chairman, has appointed Ira Bindra as Group President, ushering in a new era for the conglomerate's people and leadership strategies. This decision marks a strategic shift in the company's approach to talent management, traditionally announced by functional heads.

Bindra is expected to orchestrate significant transformation within the company. Her vast experience at Medtronic and prominent roles in global Fortune 100 companies position her uniquely to drive unprecedented HR changes within Reliance. At 47, she becomes the youngest and first non-family female executive in Reliance's top committee.

Her role will involve collaborating with the Ambani family and the Executive Committee to enhance the company's people, culture, and leadership landscape. Her previous accomplishments span diverse sectors, indicating her ability to navigate complex market landscapes and implement innovative HR practices that yield tangible outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)