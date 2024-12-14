Latteys Industries Boosts India's Green Energy with Major 2024 Orders

Ahmedabad, India - Latteys Industries Limited, a premier manufacturer in the realm of energy-efficient solar submersible pumps, has reported a triumphant 2024, marked by substantial new orders that highlight its formidable presence across India. The NSE-listed company has played a crucial role in the progression of India's green energy initiatives.

Among its major accomplishments, Latteys Industries secured a massive Rs. 30 crore contract in March 2024 for the PM-KUSUM scheme's Off-Grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems in Rajasthan. The project, backed by the Rajasthan Horticulture Department, involves a five-year warranty and maintenance service for its 1,000 system installations.

Continuing its growth, September saw the company receive Rs. 3 crore in orders from OEMs under the Kusum Yojna, along with an export deal worth Rs. 1.5 crore plus GST. By December, the firm had amassed orders totaling Rs. 1.15 crore from the Maharashtra government, boosting its comprehensive Rs. 37.525 crore order book. Latteys Industries is actively expanding its reach in states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, with plans to explore untapped markets. The company's success story is underscored by its solid foundation, substantial production capacity, and a vision for sustainable energy solutions that have made it a leader in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)