Bright Outdoor Media Wins 'Great Indian IPO Game Changer' Award
Bright Outdoor Media Limited, a leader in India's outdoor advertising sector, was honored as the 'Great Indian IPO Game Changer' at the 2024 IPO Summit. The company has made significant strides in Digital Out-of-Home advertising, managing extensive digital billboard space and pioneering the integration of solar-powered hoardings.
Bright Outdoor Media Limited, recognized as a trailblazer in India's Out-of-Home advertising industry, has been awarded the 'Great Indian IPO Game Changer' at the 2024 Great Indian IPO Summit & Awards. The ceremony, held at the Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, lauded companies reshaping the IPO landscape with innovative strategies.
This accolade highlights Bright Outdoor Media's significant contributions to the outdoor advertising industry, particularly as the first Outdoor Media Company in India to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in 2023. The company has distinguished itself by managing over 3 lakh square feet of digital billboard space, ranking among the largest Digital LED Billboard operators in the country.
Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media, expressed honor at receiving the award, emphasizing the company's commitment to innovation and leadership. The BSE listing marked a major milestone, enabling the expansion of their digital footprint and enhancing stakeholder value. Lakhani noted their efforts in initiatives like solar-powered hoardings, focusing on sustainable and impactful advertising campaigns.
