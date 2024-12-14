Left Menu

Bright Outdoor Media Wins 'Great Indian IPO Game Changer' Award

Bright Outdoor Media Limited, a leader in India's outdoor advertising sector, was honored as the 'Great Indian IPO Game Changer' at the 2024 IPO Summit. The company has made significant strides in Digital Out-of-Home advertising, managing extensive digital billboard space and pioneering the integration of solar-powered hoardings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 12:53 IST
Bright Outdoor Media Wins 'Great Indian IPO Game Changer' Award
Bright Outdoor Media Honoured As Great Indian IPO Game Changer At The Great Indian IPO Summit and Awards 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bright Outdoor Media Limited, recognized as a trailblazer in India's Out-of-Home advertising industry, has been awarded the 'Great Indian IPO Game Changer' at the 2024 Great Indian IPO Summit & Awards. The ceremony, held at the Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, lauded companies reshaping the IPO landscape with innovative strategies.

This accolade highlights Bright Outdoor Media's significant contributions to the outdoor advertising industry, particularly as the first Outdoor Media Company in India to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in 2023. The company has distinguished itself by managing over 3 lakh square feet of digital billboard space, ranking among the largest Digital LED Billboard operators in the country.

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media, expressed honor at receiving the award, emphasizing the company's commitment to innovation and leadership. The BSE listing marked a major milestone, enabling the expansion of their digital footprint and enhancing stakeholder value. Lakhani noted their efforts in initiatives like solar-powered hoardings, focusing on sustainable and impactful advertising campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024