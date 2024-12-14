Left Menu

Signature Global Shines at Asia Property Awards with Prestigious Wins

Signature Global, a leading name in Indian real estate, clinched the 'Best Developer (India)' and 'Best Green Development' awards at the Asia Property Awards. Their premium project, 'Titanium SPR', led to this recognition. The awards highlight their excellence and commitment to quality and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:21 IST
Nidhi Aggarwal and Bharti Aggarwal, esteemed Directors of Signature Global, receiving the 'Best Green Development' award at the Property Guru Asia Property Awards. Image Credit: ANI
Signature Global, a prominent Indian real estate developer, secured top honors at the Asia Property Awards hosted by Property Guru Group in Thailand, clinching the title of 'Best Developer (India)'. Their remarkable project, 'Titanium SPR', also earned the 'Best Green Development' award, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable and exceptional architectural design.

Nidhi Aggarwal and Bharti Aggarwal, directors of Signature Global, received these accolades at a distinguished ceremony attended by industry leaders from 14 different countries, including Australia, Japan, and China. Since its inception in 2005, the Asia Property Awards has celebrated outstanding achievements in the region's real estate industry, cementing its status as a revered event in the property sector.

Elated by the recognition, Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global, expressed that such honors motivate the team to continually surpass expectations with a focus on sustainable development. Located in Gurugram's Sector 71, the Titanium SPR project spans over 14 acres and features luxurious living spaces crafted by international architects. Signature Global, originally an affordable housing giant, is now expanding into the premium market, supported by top investors like Nomura and HDFC. The company boasts an impressive pipeline of over 34.9 million sq. ft. of projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

