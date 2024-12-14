Navigating Unrest: New Cargo Routes Defy Political Instability

Union Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is set to inaugurate three new cargo vessel services on Sunday. This marks the launch of the Cargo Promotion Scheme along National Waterways 1 and 2, with scheduled routes stretching to Varanasi, Patna, and Guwahati.

The route to Guwahati is significant, as it navigates through the Indo-Bangladesh protocol route, which remains steadily operational amidst ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh.

Officials confirmed that although the trade volume has decreased due to several economic challenges, Petrapole, the largest land port between India and Bangladesh, continues to operate without any major disruptions.

