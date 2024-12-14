Left Menu

Navigating Unrest: New Cargo Routes Defy Political Instability

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches new cargo vessel services under the Cargo Promotion Scheme via National Waterways 1 and 2. Despite political unrest in Bangladesh, trade through the Indo-Bangladesh protocol remains unaffected. However, trade volume has been impacted due to broader economic issues.

Navigating Unrest: New Cargo Routes Defy Political Instability
Union Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is set to inaugurate three new cargo vessel services on Sunday. This marks the launch of the Cargo Promotion Scheme along National Waterways 1 and 2, with scheduled routes stretching to Varanasi, Patna, and Guwahati.

The route to Guwahati is significant, as it navigates through the Indo-Bangladesh protocol route, which remains steadily operational amidst ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh.

Officials confirmed that although the trade volume has decreased due to several economic challenges, Petrapole, the largest land port between India and Bangladesh, continues to operate without any major disruptions.

