Tragic Collision Near Jalna: Reckless Driving Claims Four Lives
A severe accident near Jalna, Maharashtra, claimed four lives and injured 24 others when a bus and a truck collided. The crash, attributed to reckless driving, left vehicles mangled, requiring locals' help to rescue passengers. The truck driver was arrested amid allegations of drunk driving.
A tragic accident near Jalna city, Maharashtra, resulted in the death of four passengers and left 24 others injured when a state transport bus and a truck collided, officials reported. The incident occurred at approximately 4 pm on Saturday in the Nava Road area.
The bus, owned by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was en route from Malegaon to Mahurgad, carrying 60 passengers. Eyewitnesses claimed the truck was being driven recklessly, which led to the severe impact, mangling both vehicles. Locals assisted in rescuing some passengers trapped in the wreckage.
The injured were transported to the District Government Hospital in Jalna, with three reportedly in critical condition. Authorities arrested the truck driver, who faces allegations of drunk driving, though the identity of the driver remains undisclosed.
