Left Menu

Tragic Collision Near Jalna: Reckless Driving Claims Four Lives

A severe accident near Jalna, Maharashtra, claimed four lives and injured 24 others when a bus and a truck collided. The crash, attributed to reckless driving, left vehicles mangled, requiring locals' help to rescue passengers. The truck driver was arrested amid allegations of drunk driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:30 IST
Tragic Collision Near Jalna: Reckless Driving Claims Four Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident near Jalna city, Maharashtra, resulted in the death of four passengers and left 24 others injured when a state transport bus and a truck collided, officials reported. The incident occurred at approximately 4 pm on Saturday in the Nava Road area.

The bus, owned by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was en route from Malegaon to Mahurgad, carrying 60 passengers. Eyewitnesses claimed the truck was being driven recklessly, which led to the severe impact, mangling both vehicles. Locals assisted in rescuing some passengers trapped in the wreckage.

The injured were transported to the District Government Hospital in Jalna, with three reportedly in critical condition. Authorities arrested the truck driver, who faces allegations of drunk driving, though the identity of the driver remains undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024