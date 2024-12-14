Left Menu

Kolkata Metro's Yellow Line Takes Its First Test Run

Kolkata Metro's Yellow Line saw its first trial run between Noapara and Bimanbandar, overseen by senior officials. This trial tested the track and systems on the 6.25 km stretch. The Noapara-Airport extension is planned to open by mid-2025, improving airport access for Kolkata commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:39 IST
Kolkata Metro's Yellow Line Takes Its First Test Run
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Kolkata Metro's Yellow Line underwent its initial trial run along the Noapara-Bimanbandar stretch, as confirmed by metro officials. The trial, starting at 4.20 pm from Noapara, was conducted under the supervision of Chief Engineer Devindar Kumar and other senior Metro Railway personnel.

The endeavor was aimed at verifying the operational readiness of the 6.25 km segment, including the track, third rail, and other essential systems, to ensure they meet required safety parameters. The significance of Noapara station as an interchange between the present Blue Line and the upcoming Yellow Line was also highlighted.

This trial serves as a precursor to the scheduled inspection by the General Manager of Metro Railway on December 16. The Noapara-Airport section is integral to an 18.13 km expansion of the Yellow Line, anticipated to be completed by mid-2025, enhancing transportation to Kolkata airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024