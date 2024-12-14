Kolkata Metro's Yellow Line Takes Its First Test Run

On Saturday, Kolkata Metro's Yellow Line underwent its initial trial run along the Noapara-Bimanbandar stretch, as confirmed by metro officials. The trial, starting at 4.20 pm from Noapara, was conducted under the supervision of Chief Engineer Devindar Kumar and other senior Metro Railway personnel.

The endeavor was aimed at verifying the operational readiness of the 6.25 km segment, including the track, third rail, and other essential systems, to ensure they meet required safety parameters. The significance of Noapara station as an interchange between the present Blue Line and the upcoming Yellow Line was also highlighted.

This trial serves as a precursor to the scheduled inspection by the General Manager of Metro Railway on December 16. The Noapara-Airport section is integral to an 18.13 km expansion of the Yellow Line, anticipated to be completed by mid-2025, enhancing transportation to Kolkata airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)