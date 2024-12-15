Tragedy Strikes Again: Another Electric Bus Accident in Mumbai
In a tragic incident, a motorcyclist was fatally run over by a BEST electric bus at Shivaji Nagar junction in Govandi, days after a similar accident killed seven in Kurla. Victim Dikshit Vinod Rajput was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital. The driver Vinod Aabaji Rankhambe has been arrested.
In a heartbreaking turn of events, a motorcyclist was tragically killed by an electric bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) corporation in Govandi. The incident occurred at the Shivaji Nagar junction late on Saturday night, police reported on Sunday.
According to officials, the victim, Dikshit Vinod Rajput, was struck by one of the rear tyres of the bus as it was en route to the Kurla bus depot from Shivaji Nagar. Rajput was immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival due to a severe head injury.
The driver of the bus, Vinod Aabaji Rankhambe, has been apprehended under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Act pending further investigation. This latest tragedy follows another recent incident where a BEST electric bus caused multiple casualties on S G Barve Marg in Kurla.
