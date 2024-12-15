Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Another Electric Bus Accident in Mumbai

In a tragic incident, a motorcyclist was fatally run over by a BEST electric bus at Shivaji Nagar junction in Govandi, days after a similar accident killed seven in Kurla. Victim Dikshit Vinod Rajput was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital. The driver Vinod Aabaji Rankhambe has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 11:36 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: Another Electric Bus Accident in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a motorcyclist was tragically killed by an electric bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) corporation in Govandi. The incident occurred at the Shivaji Nagar junction late on Saturday night, police reported on Sunday.

According to officials, the victim, Dikshit Vinod Rajput, was struck by one of the rear tyres of the bus as it was en route to the Kurla bus depot from Shivaji Nagar. Rajput was immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival due to a severe head injury.

The driver of the bus, Vinod Aabaji Rankhambe, has been apprehended under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Act pending further investigation. This latest tragedy follows another recent incident where a BEST electric bus caused multiple casualties on S G Barve Marg in Kurla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024