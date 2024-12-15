Incuspaze Expands with Major Leasing in Gurugram's Booming Real Estate

In a strategic move to capture the growing demand for flexible workspaces, Incuspaze has secured a lease for 100,000 square feet of prime office space in Gurugram from Bharti Real Estate. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to meeting corporate needs for modern, managed office environments.

Founded in 2016, Incuspaze operates in 50 locations over 18 cities, encompassing a total of 40 lakh square feet. The latest acquisition in Gurugram's HQ27 will feature over 1,500 seats and is set to be operational by March. This lease was facilitated by real estate consultant JLL India.

Company founder and CEO Sanjay Choudhary disclosed plans to boost their portfolio by an additional 20 lakh square feet by December 2025 and aims to raise $25 million for further expansion across major cities. This positioning comes as demand from multinational companies rises, particularly for setting up Global Capability Centres in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)