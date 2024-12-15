Maha Kumbh 2025: Transforming Prayagraj's Rail Infrastructure

Indian Railways is teaming up with the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation to elevate railway tracks in Prayagraj, aiming to eliminate level crossings before the Maha Kumbh next year, officials announced on Sunday.

This initiative is expected to reduce traffic congestion, shorten travel times, and provide significant relief to local residents, as mentioned by officials.

The Maha Kumbh, which occurs every 12 years, will be celebrated in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. To accommodate the influx of attendees, rail under bridges (RUBs) and rail over bridges (ROBs) have been prepared at nearly all level crossings in the area.

The Maha Kumbh is boosting industrial growth and commercial development in the region, particularly through efforts by Indian Railways and the State Bridge Corporation to remove level crossings.

Amit Malviya, senior public relations officer of the Prayagraj division, stated that RUBs and ROBs are under construction not only in Prayagraj but also in its surrounding areas.

These projects, some initiated during the last Kumbh in 2019, are being fast-tracked for completion before the Maha Kumbh 2025, with collaboration between the central and state governments.

The developments, expected to be ready by the grand event, include the construction of seven ROBs costing about Rs 375 crore and the final stages of three RUBs' construction.

Cementing of the new ROBs and RUBs will soon start, which will ease congestion and benefit city residents after the event, according to Malviya.

The removal of level crossings will ensure uninterrupted, safe train operations, with around 10,000 trains expected to pass seamlessly during the festival.

