Left Menu

Smoke Scare Aboard Chhapra-Mathura Express: Jammed Brake Stalls Train

Passengers on the Chhapra to Mathura express train experienced panic when smoke filled a coach due to a jammed brake. The train was stopped between Gauri Bazar and Baitalpur stations. The driver and guard repaired the issue, ensuring passenger safety before resuming the journey with a 30-minute delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:40 IST
Smoke Scare Aboard Chhapra-Mathura Express: Jammed Brake Stalls Train
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A tense situation unfolded on Monday morning for passengers aboard the Chhapra to Mathura express when smoke began to fill a coach, sparked by a jammed brake.

The incident, occurring on train 22531 Mathura SF Express, necessitated an emergency halt between Gauri Bazar and Baitalpur railway stations. Quick-thinking railway officials resolved the issue efficiently.

Station master Bharat Kumar reported that the guard and driver swiftly repaired the jammed brake, ensuring no passengers were endangered. The train continued its route after a minor delay of approximately 30 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024