Smoke Scare Aboard Chhapra-Mathura Express: Jammed Brake Stalls Train
Passengers on the Chhapra to Mathura express train experienced panic when smoke filled a coach due to a jammed brake. The train was stopped between Gauri Bazar and Baitalpur stations. The driver and guard repaired the issue, ensuring passenger safety before resuming the journey with a 30-minute delay.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A tense situation unfolded on Monday morning for passengers aboard the Chhapra to Mathura express when smoke began to fill a coach, sparked by a jammed brake.
The incident, occurring on train 22531 Mathura SF Express, necessitated an emergency halt between Gauri Bazar and Baitalpur railway stations. Quick-thinking railway officials resolved the issue efficiently.
Station master Bharat Kumar reported that the guard and driver swiftly repaired the jammed brake, ensuring no passengers were endangered. The train continued its route after a minor delay of approximately 30 minutes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korean president declares emergency martial law, accusing opposition of anti-state activities, reports AP.
Telangana CM Tackles Floods and Emergency Response with New Initiatives
Le Pen Backs Emergency Budget Law Amid Political Turmoil
Bundesbank Chief Advocates for Softer Debt Brake to Boost Investment
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Emergency Martial Law Declared