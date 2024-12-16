Smoke Scare Aboard Chhapra-Mathura Express: Jammed Brake Stalls Train

A tense situation unfolded on Monday morning for passengers aboard the Chhapra to Mathura express when smoke began to fill a coach, sparked by a jammed brake.

The incident, occurring on train 22531 Mathura SF Express, necessitated an emergency halt between Gauri Bazar and Baitalpur railway stations. Quick-thinking railway officials resolved the issue efficiently.

Station master Bharat Kumar reported that the guard and driver swiftly repaired the jammed brake, ensuring no passengers were endangered. The train continued its route after a minor delay of approximately 30 minutes.

