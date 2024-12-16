Left Menu

TECNO Partners with DPIFF 2025 to Celebrate Indian Cinema's Rich Legacy

TECNO joins hands with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 as the 'Co-Powered By Partner', highlighting a commitment to blending technology and art. This collaboration underscores shared values of innovation and tradition, aiming to redefine storytelling while celebrating Indian cinema's global influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:20 IST
TECNO Redefines Art Through Technology as the 'Co-Powered by Partner' for DPIFF 2025. Image Credit: ANI
TECNO, a global smartphone brand recognized for its innovative technology, has announced its partnership with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2025. This collaboration signifies TECNO's commitment to honoring Indian cinema's cultural heritage, delivering cutting-edge features at affordable prices.

The highly anticipated DPIFF 2025 is scheduled for February 20, 2025, in Mumbai, India, and is set to celebrate the pinnacle of cinematic excellence. TECNO has been named the official 'Co-Powered By Partner', highlighting a significant collaboration that bridges innovation and artistry, drawing the attention of eminent personalities across film, government, and media sectors.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Tecno Mobile India, expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing TECNO's dedication to empowering creators and consumers through technology. The launch of advanced smartphones, such as the Phantom V Fold 2, underscores TECNO's drive to merge style, technology, and affordability, complementing DPIFF's mission of celebrating artistic brilliance.

