Jammu and Kashmir Enforces CCTV Mandate for School Buses

The government of Jammu and Kashmir announced a deadline of January 31 for the compulsory installation of CCTV cameras in school buses, aiming to bolster student safety. This measure aligns with Supreme Court guidelines and involves rigorous monitoring of drivers and staff during transit.

Transport Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan underscored the importance of this initiative in a recent meeting with school representatives, emphasizing the need for all school vehicles to adhere to strict safety standards. This includes the installation of speed governors to cap speed at 40 kmph and the seizure of vehicles violating safety norms.

School authorities were also reminded of their responsibility to prevent underage driving and were urged to conduct parental counseling. The government expects compliance with mandatory safety features such as emergency exits, fire extinguishers, and GPS trackers in both school and private vehicles.

