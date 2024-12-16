Nepal-China Buffalo Meat Trade Pact Boosts Bilateral Economic Ties

Nepal has entered into a trade agreement with China to facilitate the export of buffalo meat, marking a significant advancement in bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony in Kathmandu, involving Himalayan Food International Pvt Ltd from Nepal and Xian Food Pvt Ltd from Shanghai. In attendance were Nepal's agriculture minister, Ramnath Adhikari, and the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song.

Ambassador Chen highlighted the economic advantages for Nepalese farmers by providing a reliable export market, while Minister Adhikari assured the commitment to maintaining quality and standards.

