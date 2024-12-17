Trudeau's Financial Fumble: Fiscal Deficit Soars Amid Political Turmoil

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's fiscal strategy resulted in a larger-than-anticipated budget deficit last year, according to Monday's fiscal update. The surprise resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland earlier in the day shed light on internal government disagreements over spending.

The fiscal deficit for the year ending in March reached C$61.9 billion ($43.45 billion), more than double last year's projections and missing one of the three key fiscal targets set by Freeland. The late release of the Fall Economic Statement fueled speculation among economists and analysts about Trudeau's spending strategies.

Freeland resigned due to differences with Trudeau on financial management. The 2023-24 fiscal year sees significant expenses related to Indigenous liabilities and the pandemic, pushing budgetary limits. The government, having achieved its debt-to-GDP target, faces uncertainties in economic stability as it aims to cut immigrant numbers and tackle U.S. imposed tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)