Euro Zone Bonds Brace for Fed Rate Decision

Euro zone government bond yields remained stable on Tuesday as the markets awaited the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cut announcement on Wednesday. Analysts expect the central bank to adopt a cautious approach to further easing. Germany's 10-year bond yield, setting the pace for the euro zone, edged up by less than 1 basis point to 2.25%.

Italy's 10-year bond yield rose by 2 basis points to 3.416%, marking its highest point since November 27. The yield gap between Italy and Germany stabilized at 115.7 basis points. Meanwhile, Germany's two-year bond yield, responsive to European Central Bank rate forecasts, showed minimal change, resting at 2.05%.

Investors price in a 25-basis-point reduction from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday but anticipate the central bank will communicate a measured approach for future cuts extending into 2025. The yield gap between French and German bonds, a measure of the premium for holding French debt, remained largely unchanged at 80.2 basis points despite reaching a two-week high on Monday following a surprise downgrade of France's credit rating by Moody's on Friday.

