Left Menu

Carraro India's IPO: A Giant Leap in the Transmission Systems Market

Carraro India Ltd has announced its initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of Rs 668-774 per share, raising Rs 1,250 crore. The IPO is a complete offer for sale by Carraro International S E. The company specialises in transmission systems for agriculture and construction sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:49 IST
Carraro India's IPO: A Giant Leap in the Transmission Systems Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major financial development, Carraro India Ltd revealed plans for its initial public offering (IPO) scheduled to open on December 20. The manufacturer, known for its transmission systems for off-highway vehicles, has set a share price band between Rs 668 and Rs 774, targeting Rs 1,250 crore from the IPO.

This share sale exclusively serves as an offer for sale (OFS), with all proceeds directed to Carraro International S E, the selling shareholder, according to the red herring prospectus. Anchored by Pune-based manufacturing, Carraro India, founded in 1997 and operational with transmission systems since 1999, continues its trajectory with a focus on axles and transmission systems.

Key clientele spans leading domestic and international original equipment manufacturers, including notable names such as CNH, TAFE, Mahindra & Mahindra, and John Deere India Pvt Ltd. The company's financial indicators have shown robust growth, emphasizing its strategic role in the agricultural and construction vehicle sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024