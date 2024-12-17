Carraro India's IPO: A Giant Leap in the Transmission Systems Market

In a major financial development, Carraro India Ltd revealed plans for its initial public offering (IPO) scheduled to open on December 20. The manufacturer, known for its transmission systems for off-highway vehicles, has set a share price band between Rs 668 and Rs 774, targeting Rs 1,250 crore from the IPO.

This share sale exclusively serves as an offer for sale (OFS), with all proceeds directed to Carraro International S E, the selling shareholder, according to the red herring prospectus. Anchored by Pune-based manufacturing, Carraro India, founded in 1997 and operational with transmission systems since 1999, continues its trajectory with a focus on axles and transmission systems.

Key clientele spans leading domestic and international original equipment manufacturers, including notable names such as CNH, TAFE, Mahindra & Mahindra, and John Deere India Pvt Ltd. The company's financial indicators have shown robust growth, emphasizing its strategic role in the agricultural and construction vehicle sectors.

