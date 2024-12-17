U.S. Retail Surge Signals Strong Year-End Economy

In a notable economic development, U.S. retail sales exceeded predictions in November, driven significantly by motor vehicle and online commerce. This surge aligns with ongoing economic momentum as 2023 draws to a close.

However, this positive retail performance hasn't swayed expectations that the Federal Reserve will decide against further interest rate cuts. The central bank commenced a two-day policy review on Tuesday, and market analysts predict a pause in rate reductions as early as January.

The economic landscape is further complicated by President-elect Donald Trump's forthcoming policies, including potential tariffs and deportations. Nevertheless, notable retail sales growth, such as a 2.6% jump in auto dealership earnings, underscores consumer confidence and supports the Fed's cautious approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)