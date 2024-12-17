Wall Street Cautious Ahead of Fed Decision Amid Retail Surge

On Tuesday, technology stocks dragged Wall Street down as investors awaited the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision. A stronger-than-anticipated retail sales report in November, driven by robust vehicle purchases, highlighted the U.S. economy's resilience.

The Dow Jones dropped 0.53%, the S&P 500 0.47%, and the Nasdaq 0.48%. Treasury yields increased, affecting sensitive stocks as investors anticipate a cautious Fed stance into 2025.

Tesla rose after a Mizuho upgrade, while Pfizer projected aligned 2025 profits. Meanwhile, crypto stocks surged with Bitcoin's rise, and the S&P 500 stays on track for its best year since 2019.

