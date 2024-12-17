Sabari Rail Project Expansion: A Boost for Kerala

The Kerala government's efforts to revitalize the Sabari Rail Project took a significant stride as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced plans to seek central approval for an expanded route through Angamaly, Erumeli, and Nilakkal. This move aims to bolster the state's infrastructure and connect key regions.

With the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board set to shoulder half the construction costs, the revised project budget has soared to Rs 3,800.93 crore. Despite past setbacks, including the Railways putting the scheme on hold, the land acquisition for the railway line is making headway.

A contentious component of the plan involves avoiding a tripartite agreement with the RBI and the Ministry of Railways. This agreement would allow the RBI to cover any lapses in Kerala's financial commitment by deducting from its central assistance, a stipulation that the state government opposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)