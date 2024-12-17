Empowering Startups: DPIIT Partners with HDFC Bank and Tally Solutions

Left Menu

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has collaborated with HDFC Bank and Tally Solutions to foster startup growth. This partnership aims to provide customized banking products and training programs for startups, addressing challenges in financial management and enabling innovation.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced new partnerships with HDFC Bank and Tally Solutions to boost startup development.

HDFC Bank will offer startups tailored financial products to meet their needs, including services related to working capital, credit access, and cash flow management. This collaboration is expected to tackle major challenges in funding and financial management.

Tally Solutions will provide startups with business management training, one-year free licenses of its Tally Prime software, and modules in areas like accounting and tax compliance. These initiatives aim to enhance innovation and operational effectiveness among startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

