Odisha Paves the Way for Industry Growth with Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025

Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Charan Swain on Tuesday announced the launch of the official website for Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025. Set for January 28-29, the event will focus on promoting industrial growth in the region.

Available at https://mio.investodisha.gov.in/, the website promises to be a comprehensive resource for industry stakeholders. It offers a digital investor intent form, detailed event schedules, and registration details, providing a seamless experience for users looking to engage with the conclave.

Swain emphasized the importance of the Utkarsh Odisha website as a 'gateway' for this marquee event, inviting all industry leaders and associations to register. The conclave, expected to feature sessions in multiple venues at Janata Maidan, may also witness participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)