Jharkhand's Legal Pursuit: A Rs 1.36 Lakh Crore Coal Dues Standoff

The Jharkhand government is initiating legal action to recover coal dues totaling Rs 1.36 lakh crore from the Centre. This decision follows a recent Supreme Court ruling affirming the state's rights. The chief minister has urged central leaders to resolve this matter, critical for the state's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-12-2024 08:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 08:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government is embarking on a legal battle to recover Rs 1.36 lakh crore in coal dues from the central government. This move underscores the state's determined approach to securing financial resources crucial for its development.

In a significant step, the state authorized its Secretary for Revenue, Registration, and Land Reforms to initiate the legal proceedings. This decision aligns with the recent Supreme Court ruling affirming Jharkhand's rights to collect mining and royalty dues.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has repeatedly appealed to the central government and political allies for support, emphasizing the urgency of clearing these dues to prevent further harm to the state's economic growth and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

