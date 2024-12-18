Jharkhand's Legal Pursuit: A Rs 1.36 Lakh Crore Coal Dues Standoff

The Jharkhand government is embarking on a legal battle to recover Rs 1.36 lakh crore in coal dues from the central government. This move underscores the state's determined approach to securing financial resources crucial for its development.

In a significant step, the state authorized its Secretary for Revenue, Registration, and Land Reforms to initiate the legal proceedings. This decision aligns with the recent Supreme Court ruling affirming Jharkhand's rights to collect mining and royalty dues.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has repeatedly appealed to the central government and political allies for support, emphasizing the urgency of clearing these dues to prevent further harm to the state's economic growth and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)