Federal Reserve's 'Hawkish Cut' on Rates: Economic Forecast and Trump Policy Impact
The Federal Reserve is anticipated to lower borrowing costs with a 'hawkish cut' alongside updated economic forecasts during the early Trump administration. The quarter-percentage-point reduction aims to stabilize inflation and economic growth, but the rate's trajectory remains uncertain as Trump's policies may alter economic conditions.
The Federal Reserve is set to adjust borrowing costs with a 'hawkish cut' as economists and investors closely watch policymakers' updated forecasts. This move coincides with the incoming Trump administration, bringing potential changes to economic policy.
The expected quarter-percentage-point rate decrease will shift the central bank's benchmark to the 4.25%-4.50% range. While this adjustment follows prior measures combating inflation, uncertainty persists regarding future rate paths in a climate influenced by Trump's policy impacts.
Data showing persistent inflation and continued economic strength has economists, like those at TD Securities, suggesting a more cautious approach to further cuts. Economists and investors are keenly observing Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting briefing for insights on the future course of rate reductions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Urban Economy Struggles: Income Drop & Inflation Tighten the Grip in Q2FY25
RBI Faces Inflation Dilemma in Crucial Policy Meeting
Rethinking Food Inflation: A Complex Policy Debate
Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities
ECB's Potential Rate Cut: Navigating Inflation and Uncertainty in Europe