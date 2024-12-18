Federal Reserve's 'Hawkish Cut' on Rates: Economic Forecast and Trump Policy Impact

The Federal Reserve is set to adjust borrowing costs with a 'hawkish cut' as economists and investors closely watch policymakers' updated forecasts. This move coincides with the incoming Trump administration, bringing potential changes to economic policy.

The expected quarter-percentage-point rate decrease will shift the central bank's benchmark to the 4.25%-4.50% range. While this adjustment follows prior measures combating inflation, uncertainty persists regarding future rate paths in a climate influenced by Trump's policy impacts.

Data showing persistent inflation and continued economic strength has economists, like those at TD Securities, suggesting a more cautious approach to further cuts. Economists and investors are keenly observing Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting briefing for insights on the future course of rate reductions.

