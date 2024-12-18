Left Menu

Federal Reserve's 'Hawkish Cut' on Rates: Economic Forecast and Trump Policy Impact

The Federal Reserve is anticipated to lower borrowing costs with a 'hawkish cut' alongside updated economic forecasts during the early Trump administration. The quarter-percentage-point reduction aims to stabilize inflation and economic growth, but the rate's trajectory remains uncertain as Trump's policies may alter economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:38 IST
Federal Reserve's 'Hawkish Cut' on Rates: Economic Forecast and Trump Policy Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Reserve is set to adjust borrowing costs with a 'hawkish cut' as economists and investors closely watch policymakers' updated forecasts. This move coincides with the incoming Trump administration, bringing potential changes to economic policy.

The expected quarter-percentage-point rate decrease will shift the central bank's benchmark to the 4.25%-4.50% range. While this adjustment follows prior measures combating inflation, uncertainty persists regarding future rate paths in a climate influenced by Trump's policy impacts.

Data showing persistent inflation and continued economic strength has economists, like those at TD Securities, suggesting a more cautious approach to further cuts. Economists and investors are keenly observing Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting briefing for insights on the future course of rate reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024