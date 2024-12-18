EPFO Extends Deadline for Pension Applications Amid Pending Requests

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has granted an extension till January 31, 2025, for employers to upload necessary wage details related to 3.1 lakh pending pension applications on higher wages. The online submission facility initially provided by the EPFO was aimed at fulfilling a Supreme Court directive from November 4, 2022.

The facility, launched on February 26, 2023, was initially set to close on May 3, 2023, but due to multiple representations from employees, the deadline was extended several times. Employers were given chances to submit necessary details up to September 30, 2023, and further until December 31, 2023, with another extension to May 31, 2024.

Despite these efforts, a significant number of applications remain unprocessed by employers. Addressing ongoing appeals from Employers and Associations, the labour ministry has now provided a 'final opportunity' for compliance, pushing the deadline to the start of 2025. Employers are further urged to update and reply in cases requiring extra information by January 15, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)