EPFO Extends Deadline for Pension Applications Amid Pending Requests
The EPFO has extended its deadline to January 31, 2025, for employers to submit wage details for pending pension applications on higher wages. This move follows multiple extensions and continued requests from Employers’ Associations. The updated deadline aims to address over 3.1 lakh pending applications.
- Country:
- India
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has granted an extension till January 31, 2025, for employers to upload necessary wage details related to 3.1 lakh pending pension applications on higher wages. The online submission facility initially provided by the EPFO was aimed at fulfilling a Supreme Court directive from November 4, 2022.
The facility, launched on February 26, 2023, was initially set to close on May 3, 2023, but due to multiple representations from employees, the deadline was extended several times. Employers were given chances to submit necessary details up to September 30, 2023, and further until December 31, 2023, with another extension to May 31, 2024.
Despite these efforts, a significant number of applications remain unprocessed by employers. Addressing ongoing appeals from Employers and Associations, the labour ministry has now provided a 'final opportunity' for compliance, pushing the deadline to the start of 2025. Employers are further urged to update and reply in cases requiring extra information by January 15, 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Smog Crisis: Supreme Court Stands Firm as Air Quality Worsens
Supreme Court's Stance on Balaji's Reinstatement Sparks Political Row in Tamil Nadu
High Court Dismisses Plea, Supreme Court to Hear Gangsters Act Case
Supreme Court Demands DUSIB's Winter Shelter Details Amidst Concerns
Supreme Court Stays Death Sentence of Convicted Killer in Disturbing Case