Ujaas Celebrates Third Anniversary with Empowering Parivarthan Yodha Campaign

Ujaas, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, commemorates its third anniversary by rolling out the Parivarthan Yodha campaign. This venture celebrates individuals who are actively transforming menstrual health practices across India. These 'Yodhas' are engaged in driving sustainable change, challenging taboos, and promoting awareness within their communities.

The program has unveiled stark statistics, noting that in Maharashtra's Tier II markets, 72% of girls feel 'impure' during menstruation, 48% view it as a curse, and 42% were uninformed about it before their first cycle. Over three years, Ujaas has reached nearly 600,000 girls, distributed millions of free sanitary pads, and conducted thousands of awareness sessions.

Advaitesha Birla, Founder of Ujaas, highlighted the necessity of bold actions to overhaul menstrual health. By focusing on education and facilities, Ujaas is not just targeting period poverty but also inspiring change. The initiative aims to scale its impact through stronger collaboration with governments and corporate sectors, ensuring dignity and equality are within reach for every girl.

