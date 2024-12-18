Gold Glimmers as Trade Deficit Shimmers: November's Economic Upsurge
India is investigating calculation errors in November's gold imports, which quadrupled and heightened its trade deficit to a record USD 37.84 billion. Gold imports surged due to festival demand, global uncertainties, and reduced customs duties, positioning gold as a top-performing asset despite widening current account deficit issues.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government is scrutinizing potential calculation errors in November's gold import data as the import surge amplified the trade deficit to an unprecedented high. The rupee simultaneously plummeted to an all-time low, intensifying economic concerns.
November saw gold imports soar to a record USD 14.86 billion, marking a four-fold rise predominantly propelled by festival and wedding demands. This increase, coupled with global uncertainties and reduced customs duties, underscores gold's allure as a safe investment asset.
Rising gold imports, while spurring strong investor confidence, have strained India's current account deficit. Concurrently, gems and jewellery exports witnessed a decline, spotlighting the need for strategic economic adjustments and trade agreement reviews, particularly with the UAE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- gold
- trade deficit
- India
- imports
- Rupee
- customs duties
- jewellery
- fiscal
- investment
- UAE
ALSO READ
Cyber Scammers Deceive Company in Million-Rupee Fraud
Defence Acquisition Council Approves Multi-Billion Rupee Procurements to Boost Maritime and Aerial Capabilities
40 crore gold jewellery pieces hallmarked since hallmarking was introduced in India
ED seizes Rs1.88 Crore, jewellery worth 2.28 Crore during raids in multiple locations
Timeless Elegance: Forevermark's Minimalist Bridal Jewellery for Every Celebration