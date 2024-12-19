Elliott Hill's Make-or-Break Moment at Nike's Helm

Newly appointed Nike CEO Elliott Hill is under significant scrutiny as he readies to present his strategic vision for the ailing sportswear company. With the company's sales faltering and layoffs marring the past year, Hill's challenge is to convince investors of a successful turnaround.

Analysts highlight the urgency for Hill to detail plans that push innovation, mend bridges with retailers, and regain lost market share. Competitors like Deckers' Hoka exert pressure, and a holistic change is imperative following the leadership shift from numbers-driven John Donahoe to company-veteran Hill.

Recent figures show a concerning drop in Nike's market share, and consumer interest has waned, particularly among younger shoppers. A strategic refocus on Nike's core running business, including franchise expansions, is expected to be central to their recovery strategy.

