Controversy Over Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit

The Congress party accuses the BJP government in Rajasthan of misleading the public through the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit. Allegations include manipulation of investment commitments and favoritism, with claims of free lands being given to industrialists and a lack of focus on diverse sectors during the summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:07 IST
  • India

The opposition Congress has accused the BJP-led Rajasthan government of deceit, claiming the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit was merely a facade to provide free lands to industrialists. The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reportedly resulted in MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore, raising questions from the Congress.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra criticized the government for manipulating figures to appease the prime minister. He alleged the signing of substantial MoUs with lesser-known entities as a tactic to inflate investment declarations. Dotasra asserted the summit was a strategy to mislead citizens and benefit industrialists.

Congress leaders further accused the government of community bias and ignoring vital sectors like manufacturing in favor of solar energy. They condemned the administration as ineffectual and pledged to expose these issues publicly and politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

