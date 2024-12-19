Left Menu

Lowe Lintas Secures Creative Lead for Legendary Brand Complan

Lowe Lintas has been appointed the creative agency for Complan, a major nutritional brand in India. This collaboration follows a competitive pitch and is expected to enhance Complan's market presence through innovative branding and storytelling strategies.

Updated: 19-12-2024 17:06 IST
  • India

In a strategic victory, the Mumbai office of Lowe Lintas announced on December 19, 2024, its acquisition of Complan's creative mandate. The deal, finalized after an intense multi-agency contest, unites two storied industry players, preparing Complan for a new era of growth and brand innovation.

Renowned for its creativity and market insight, Lowe Lintas brings over 85 years of experience to the table. Complan, rooted deeply in India's nutritional sector, aims to strengthen its market position and consumer connections through this partnership.

As Lowe Lintas takes charge, it plans to leverage brand storytelling and consumer insights to boost Complan's appeal across diverse cultural segments, reaffirming its dominance in the health and nutrition domain.

