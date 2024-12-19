Hyundai Motor India Reaffirms Leadership: Unsoo Kim Re-Appointed

In a significant decision, Hyundai Motor India has declared that Unsoo Kim will continue as its Managing Director for an additional three years.

As per the company's regulatory filing on Thursday, the board has greenlit the extension of Kim's leadership from January 25, 2025.

Kim, whose association with Hyundai Motor began in 1991 in South Korea, took on a leadership position in India in 2022 after serving as the Executive Vice President of Global Operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)