Hyundai Motor India Reaffirms Leadership: Unsoo Kim Re-Appointed
Hyundai Motor India has announced the re-appointment of Unsoo Kim as its Managing Director for another three-year term, beginning January 25, 2025. Kim, who joined the company in 1991, has played pivotal roles, including Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Hyundai Motor Company.
In a significant decision, Hyundai Motor India has declared that Unsoo Kim will continue as its Managing Director for an additional three years.
As per the company's regulatory filing on Thursday, the board has greenlit the extension of Kim's leadership from January 25, 2025.
Kim, whose association with Hyundai Motor began in 1991 in South Korea, took on a leadership position in India in 2022 after serving as the Executive Vice President of Global Operations.
