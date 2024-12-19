Left Menu

Near Miss at Marine Drive: Coastal Road Collision

A minor collision occurred on the Coastal Road near Marine Drive in Mumbai involving a speeding car hitting another vehicle. The incident happened in the morning as the car was heading towards the National Centre for Performing Arts. No injuries were reported, and a case was filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor accident involving a speeding car and another four-wheeler occurred on the Coastal Road near Marine Drive in south Mumbai, police reported on Thursday.

The collision took place in the morning as the car was moving towards the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), according to an official statement.

Thankfully, no injuries were sustained in the incident, and authorities have registered a case at the Marine Drive police station for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

