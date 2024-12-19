Near Miss at Marine Drive: Coastal Road Collision
A minor collision occurred on the Coastal Road near Marine Drive in Mumbai involving a speeding car hitting another vehicle. The incident happened in the morning as the car was heading towards the National Centre for Performing Arts. No injuries were reported, and a case was filed.
A minor accident involving a speeding car and another four-wheeler occurred on the Coastal Road near Marine Drive in south Mumbai, police reported on Thursday.
The collision took place in the morning as the car was moving towards the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), according to an official statement.
Thankfully, no injuries were sustained in the incident, and authorities have registered a case at the Marine Drive police station for further investigation.
