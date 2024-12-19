US Job Market Defies Expectations Despite Federal Rate Adjustments

Recent figures indicate a decline in unemployment benefit applications in the U.S., countering previous trends. Applications dropped by 22,000 to 220,000 last week, surpassing expert forecasts of 229,000. Continuing claims also reduced by 5,000, reaching a total of 1.87 million, weaker than expected.

This trend suggests a broadly stable U.S. job market, despite some softening and elevated interest rates over recent years. The Federal Reserve's rate hikes in 2022 and 2023 were aimed at controlling high inflation that followed the brief but intense pandemic recession.

A significant moment came with the Fed's recent rate cut—its third consecutive response to receding inflation—and the surprising projection of only two rate cuts in 2025, which contrasted with earlier forecasts. Despite cooled hiring, job openings increased to 7.7 million in October, signaling business confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)