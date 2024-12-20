M-PACT Ignites India's Global Accounting Revolution

Miles Education has made history with M-PACT, India's first Public Accounting Global Capability Center (GCC) Conclave. Held on December 7, 2024, the event attracted over 500 participants, including representatives from the Big 4, public accounting firms, and academia, highlighting India's emerging dominance in public accounting on the global stage.

The conclave set the tone for forward-thinking discussions on reshaping the accounting sector with a focus on Talent, Technology, and Transformation. Esteemed panelists shared insights on India's exceptional talent pool and groundbreaking innovations, affirming its position at the forefront of global accounting excellence.

Pivotal discussions on workforce readiness, technological impact, and industry-academia collaboration resonated with the aim of steering the profession towards a future-ready landscape. With the unveiling of the Public Accounting GCC Excellence (PAGE) Council, a new chapter in strategic initiatives and global leadership in accounting has begun.

