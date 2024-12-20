Left Menu

Tragic Highway Inferno: Shah Reacts to Jaipur-Ajmer Incident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences after a deadly crash on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway left five dead and 37 injured. An LPG tanker collided with multiple vehicles, engulfing over 30 vehicles in flames. The local administration is working to aid the injured survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended his condolences to the victims of a tragic fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, which claimed five lives.

A deadly collision occurred when an LPG tanker collided with multiple vehicles, resulting in a massive fire that injured 37 individuals and engulfed over 30 vehicles.

Shah assured that the local administration is actively providing necessary treatment for the injured and hopes for their speedy recovery. The incident has left a somber mood as black smoke filled the sky in its aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

