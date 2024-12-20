Tragic Highway Inferno: Shah Reacts to Jaipur-Ajmer Incident
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences after a deadly crash on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway left five dead and 37 injured. An LPG tanker collided with multiple vehicles, engulfing over 30 vehicles in flames. The local administration is working to aid the injured survivors.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended his condolences to the victims of a tragic fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, which claimed five lives.
A deadly collision occurred when an LPG tanker collided with multiple vehicles, resulting in a massive fire that injured 37 individuals and engulfed over 30 vehicles.
Shah assured that the local administration is actively providing necessary treatment for the injured and hopes for their speedy recovery. The incident has left a somber mood as black smoke filled the sky in its aftermath.
