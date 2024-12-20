Left Menu

Empowering Valuers: Shaping the Future of Economic Decision-Making

The 55th Indian Valuers Congress (IVC 2024) was held in Kochi, emphasizing the crucial role of valuation in economic growth. Organized by the Institution of Valuers, the congress highlighted global collaborations, technology innovations, and educational initiatives aimed at empowering professionals and promoting inclusive growth in the valuation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:46 IST
Empowering Valuers: Shaping the Future of Economic Decision-Making
Fostering Integrity in Valuation: Hon'ble Justice, Kerala High Court, Calls for Global Excellence at the 55th Indian Valuers Congress (IVC 2024). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 55th Indian Valuers Congress (IVC 2024), held at the Gokulam Park Hotel & Convention Centre in Kochi, brought together over 600 delegates to underline the increasing significance of valuation in the sphere of economic decision-making, a key driver of national growth. The event was orchestrated by the Institution of Valuers (IOV) in collaboration with several notable bodies including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and the Valuation Standards Advisory Board (VSAB).

Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court graced the congress as the Chief Guest, while Manoj K. Arora, Chief Commissioner of CGST, Central Excise & Customs from the Thiruvananthapuram Zone, served as the Guest of Honour. The congress revolved around the theme 'Empowering Valuers: Upholding Integrity,' emphasizing trust and credibility. Discussions centered on expanding valuation capabilities, digitization, and encouraging young and female participation in the profession.

Significant announcements included global partnerships and educational programs. IOV signed memorandums with international firms like the International Association of Certified Valuation Specialists and introduced specialized courses in various sectors. Additionally, technology-driven tools like the Valuers Data Interface were launched, marking a step towards modernizing valuation practices. The event's key focus was on advancing professionalism, ethical standards, and fostering diversity through forums like the Yuva Valuer Forum and the Nari Shakti Valuers Forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024