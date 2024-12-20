Empowering Valuers: Shaping the Future of Economic Decision-Making

The 55th Indian Valuers Congress (IVC 2024), held at the Gokulam Park Hotel & Convention Centre in Kochi, brought together over 600 delegates to underline the increasing significance of valuation in the sphere of economic decision-making, a key driver of national growth. The event was orchestrated by the Institution of Valuers (IOV) in collaboration with several notable bodies including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and the Valuation Standards Advisory Board (VSAB).

Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court graced the congress as the Chief Guest, while Manoj K. Arora, Chief Commissioner of CGST, Central Excise & Customs from the Thiruvananthapuram Zone, served as the Guest of Honour. The congress revolved around the theme 'Empowering Valuers: Upholding Integrity,' emphasizing trust and credibility. Discussions centered on expanding valuation capabilities, digitization, and encouraging young and female participation in the profession.

Significant announcements included global partnerships and educational programs. IOV signed memorandums with international firms like the International Association of Certified Valuation Specialists and introduced specialized courses in various sectors. Additionally, technology-driven tools like the Valuers Data Interface were launched, marking a step towards modernizing valuation practices. The event's key focus was on advancing professionalism, ethical standards, and fostering diversity through forums like the Yuva Valuer Forum and the Nari Shakti Valuers Forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)