Smog Crisis in Sarajevo: Europe's Most Polluted City

The Bosnian capital of Sarajevo is engulfed in a severe smog and fog crisis, drastically reducing visibility and driving residents indoors due to hazardous pollution levels. The city's air quality ranked as the worst in Europe this week, only surpassed globally by New Delhi according to IQAir data.

Sarajevo, with its 315,000 residents, has been plagued by pollution despite having minimal polluting industries. Experts attribute the phenomenon to temperature inversion, burning poor quality fuels, and increased high-rise constructions blocking air movement, exacerbating the issue during winter months.

Despite government promises to improve air quality by banning older vehicles and suspending outdoor activities, no concrete measures have been taken. Local environmental authorities stress that the problem requires significant reductions in fossil fuel usage and vehicular traffic.

