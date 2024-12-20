Left Menu

FTSE 100 Hits One-Month Low Amid Global Market Turbulence

The UK's FTSE 100 index fell to a one-month low, driven by declines in personal goods and bank shares, as central bank policies and global market uncertainties heightened financial volatility. The week marked significant losses across global markets, triggered by inflation concerns and international policy shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:09 IST
FTSE 100 Hits One-Month Low Amid Global Market Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 index in the UK hit a one-month low on Friday, impacted by significant drops in the personal goods and banking sectors. This downturn aligns with a global trend of economic instability prompted by central bank policy shifts.

European markets mirrored this decline, spurred by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments on potential EU tariffs and looming U.S. government shutdown concerns. Weak British retail sales data provided only slight relief to the UK market compared to other European indices.

Water utilities, like Severn Trent and United Utilities, were among the hardest hit in the FTSE 100, despite a recent rise in water bills. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves faced challenges managing a smaller-than-expected budget deficit amid this financial turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024