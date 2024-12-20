FTSE 100 Hits One-Month Low Amid Global Market Turbulence

The FTSE 100 index in the UK hit a one-month low on Friday, impacted by significant drops in the personal goods and banking sectors. This downturn aligns with a global trend of economic instability prompted by central bank policy shifts.

European markets mirrored this decline, spurred by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments on potential EU tariffs and looming U.S. government shutdown concerns. Weak British retail sales data provided only slight relief to the UK market compared to other European indices.

Water utilities, like Severn Trent and United Utilities, were among the hardest hit in the FTSE 100, despite a recent rise in water bills. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves faced challenges managing a smaller-than-expected budget deficit amid this financial turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)