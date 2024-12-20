Left Menu

Bihar's Investment Surge: A New Dawn for Industry and Tourism

Bihar Industries and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra unveiled a record investment of Rs 1.8 lakh crore across various sectors during the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' summit. Major companies like Sun Petrochemicals and Adani Group are set to invest in renewable energy and ultra-supercritical thermal power, respectively.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

Bihar stands at the cusp of an industrial revolution as Industries and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra announced a staggering investment of Rs 1.8 lakh crore at the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' summit. The investment, which triples last year's maiden meet, showcases the state's potential as a pivotal player in India's growth.

Highlighting key investments, Sun Petrochemicals plans to inject Rs 36,700 crore into renewable energy, while the Adani Group commits Rs 20,000 crore to establish an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant. Several other companies, including NHPC and Shree Cements, have penned MoUs, underscoring Bihar's appeal to national investors.

Despite Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's absence due to illness, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha and other state leaders emphasized Bihar's ongoing transformation into a major industrial hub. The commitment to diverse sectors like health, IT, and food processing signals a promising economic horizon for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

